The economic calendar due from Asia today has the BOJ summary and Australian Q2 CPI

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

2301GMT UK data - BRC Shop Price Index y/y for June

  • prior -0.7%

  • British Retail Consortium monthly shop price index

2350 GMT Bank of Japan monetary policy meeting 'Summary of Opinions' of the July meeting

0130 GMT Australia inflation data - Q2 CPI

Headline expected 0.7% q/q, prior 0.6%

  • For the y/y expected 3.8%, prior 1.1%

Core inflation: Trimmed mean (RBA target band is 2-3%

  • expected 0. 5% q/q, prior 0.3%

  • expected 1.6% y/y, prior 1.1%

I'll have more to come on this separately, and this here is an earlier preview post 


