The economic calendar due from Asia today has the BOJ summary and Australian Q2 CPI
2301GMT UK data - BRC Shop Price Index y/y for June
prior -0.7%
British Retail Consortium monthly shop price index
2350 GMT Bank of Japan monetary policy meeting 'Summary of Opinions' of the July meeting
- this precedes the minutes of that meeting by many, many weeks
- Bank of Japan July 2021 monetary policy meeting post is here
Headline expected 0.7% q/q, prior 0.6%
- For the y/y expected 3.8%, prior 1.1%
Core inflation: Trimmed mean (RBA target band is 2-3%
expected 0. 5% q/q, prior 0.3%
expected 1.6% y/y, prior 1.1%