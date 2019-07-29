The economic calendar for the Asian session on Tuesday
Japan unemployment and industrial production. BOJ decision
The economic calendar in the Asian session will be highlighted by the BOJ rate decision/outlook report and monetary policy statement.
The full calendar:
- New Zealand Building consents, 6:45 PM ET/2245 GMT. No est. Last 13.2%
- Japan Unemployment, 7:30 PM ET/2345 GMT. Est 2.4% vs 2.4% last. Job to Applicant ratio 1.62 est (1.62 last month)
- Japan Preliminary Industrial Production June, 7:50 PM ET/2350 GMT. Est -1.7% vs 2.0% last. YoY -2.0% est vs -2.1% last month
- Australia building approvals. 9:30 PM ET/0130 GMT, Est 0.2% vs 0.7% last. YoY -24.3% vs -19.6% last
- BOJ interest rate decision. The expectation is that the BOJ keeps rates steady at -0.10% (10% chance for a -0.10% cut). The last change in policy was January 2016. The market will be looking for the forward guidance to potentially be extended to the summer of 2020 or even through 2020 (currently to the spring of 2020).