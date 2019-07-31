The economic calendar for the Asian session today

August 1, 2019 economic calendar for the Asian session

Australia AIG Manufacturing PMI for July 2019, 6:30 PM ET/2230 GMT. Last 49.4

Australia CBA Mfg Index for July Final, 7 PM ET/ 2300 GMT. Last 51.4

Japan buying of foreign bonds, foreign stocks, Japan bonds and Japan stocks, 7:50 PM ET/2350 GMT

Australia CoreLogic House Px MoM, 8 PM ET/0000 GMT. Last -0.1%

Japan final manufacturing PMI for July 2019, 8:30 PM ET/0030 GMT, Est 49.6 vs preliminary 49.6

Austalia Import prices QoQ, 9:30 PM ET/0130 GMT. Est 1.5% vs -0.5% in the 1Q. Export prices QoQ 2.8% est. vs. 4.5% last.

China Caixin Manufacturing PMI, 9:45 PM ET/0145 GMT. Est 49.6 vs 49.4 last month

Of course we will continue to have the hangover trading from the FOMC decision