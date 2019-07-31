The economic calendar for the Asian session today
August 1, 2019 economic calendar for the Asian session
Of course we will continue to have the hangover trading from the FOMC decision
- Australia AIG Manufacturing PMI for July 2019, 6:30 PM ET/2230 GMT. Last 49.4
- Australia CBA Mfg Index for July Final, 7 PM ET/ 2300 GMT. Last 51.4
- Japan buying of foreign bonds, foreign stocks, Japan bonds and Japan stocks, 7:50 PM ET/2350 GMT
- Australia CoreLogic House Px MoM, 8 PM ET/0000 GMT. Last -0.1%
- Japan final manufacturing PMI for July 2019, 8:30 PM ET/0030 GMT, Est 49.6 vs preliminary 49.6
- Austalia Import prices QoQ, 9:30 PM ET/0130 GMT. Est 1.5% vs -0.5% in the 1Q. Export prices QoQ 2.8% est. vs. 4.5% last.
- China Caixin Manufacturing PMI, 9:45 PM ET/0145 GMT. Est 49.6 vs 49.4 last month