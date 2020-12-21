The economic calendar in Asia today is nearly bare

Coming up at 0030 GMT is the monthly retail sales data from Australia

for November, preliminary

expected +2.0% m/m, sharp growth is the expectation due to Black Friday sales and the reopening of retail in Melbourne after lockdown.

prior +1.4%

And that's it for the calendar for the session here in Asia. The holiday period is about to take hold. For example, after this retail sales data today from Australia, the next major data release from the country is Private Sector Credit on December 31!.