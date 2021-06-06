The economic calendar in Asia today is very light, China trade balance (May)

0130 GMT Australia ANZ job advertisements survey for May

prior +4.7% m/m

ANZ survey of internet and newspaper job advertisements as an indicator to the health or otherwise of the Australian ;laboure market





China trade balance for May:

prior was CNY 276.5bn

Exports y/y:

prior was +22.2%

Imports y/y:

prior was +32.2%

And, in USD terms

China trade balance:

expected $ 50.5bn, prior was $42.9bn

Exports:

expected +32.1%, prior +32.3%

Imports:

expected +51.5%, prior was +43.1%

There is no firmly scheduled time for this data release from China, some time after 0200GMT is usually the safe bet.