The economic calendar in Asia today is very light, China trade balance (May)

Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today: 

2230 GMT Australia - AiG Services PMI for May

  • Australia Australian Industry Group Performance of Services Index

  • prior 61.0

2350 GMT Japan foreigh reserves

0130 GMT Australia ANZ job advertisements survey for May

  • prior +4.7% m/m 

  • ANZ survey of internet and newspaper job advertisements as an indicator to the health or otherwise of the Australian ;laboure market


China trade balance for May:

  • prior was CNY 276.5bn

Exports y/y:

  •  prior was +22.2%

Imports y/y: 

  • prior was +32.2%

And, in USD terms

China trade balance: 

  • expected $ 50.5bn, prior was $42.9bn

Exports: 

  • expected +32.1%, prior +32.3%

Imports: 

  • expected +51.5%, prior was +43.1%

There is no firmly scheduled time for this data release from China, some time after 0200GMT is usually the safe bet.



