The economic calendar in Asia today is very light, China trade balance (May)

Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today:
2230 GMT Australia - AiG Services PMI for May
prior 61.0
0130 GMT Australia ANZ job advertisements survey for May
prior +4.7% m/m
ANZ survey of internet and newspaper job advertisements as an indicator to the health or otherwise of the Australian ;laboure market
China trade balance for May:
- prior was CNY 276.5bn
Exports y/y:
- prior was +22.2%
Imports y/y:
- prior was +32.2%
And, in USD terms
China trade balance:
- expected $ 50.5bn, prior was $42.9bn
Exports:
- expected +32.1%, prior +32.3%
Imports:
- expected +51.5%, prior was +43.1%
There is no firmly scheduled time for this data release from China, some time after 0200GMT is usually the safe bet.