The economic calendar is light to start a busy week
It's non-farm payrolls week
It's a busy week on the economic calendar but it starts off at an easy pace. The lone economic indicator to note today is the lowly Dallas Fed manufacturing report at 1430 GMT and we get speeches from Barkin (1600 GMT on inflation) and Quarles (1710 GMT on central bank digital currency).
It will pick up starting tomorrow.
Tuesday:
- FHFA house price index
- Conference Board consumer confidence
- ADP employment
- Pending home sales
- Initial jobless claims
- Markit manufacturing
- Construction spending
- Non-farm payrolls
- Factory orders
- Trade balance