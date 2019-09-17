The economic calendar today features US industrial production and NAHB sentiment

Industry and housing in focus





It's all about the countdown to the Fed and the countdown to missiles flying in the Middle East. The US says low-altitude cruise missiles were used in the attack on Saudi oil, not drones. They're pointing the finger at Iran but it's unclear how or when they will retaliate.





While we wait, there are a few economic data points starting at the bottom of the hour with Canadian manufacturing sales. It's a low-tier lagging indicator and expected down 0.1%. Next is US industrial production at 1315 GMT (9:15 am ET). The consensus is +0.2%.





I'm interested in the 1400 GMT release of US home builder sentiment from the NAHB. This is a low at how lower interest rates have affected the market. The consensus is no change from 66.





ECB speak is heavy later with Villeroy (1630 GMT), Lane (1635 GMT) and Coeure (1710 GMT) all speaking within the span of 40 minutes.





