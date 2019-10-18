The Economist says UK PM Johnson needs a miracle to the Brexit deal approved by parliament

The Economist gives plaudits to BJ for getting this far, saying his "achievement is noteworthy".

More:



Johnson's withdrawal agreement is essentially the same as Mrs May's But May's deal pointed to a comprehensive free-trade deal

Johnson's ... will increase the cost of Brexit … will reduce British income per person by 6.4% compared with what it would otherwise be, whereas Mrs May's would reduce it by 4.9%-

The biggest question over Mr Johnson's deal is whether he can get it ratified … Yet the arithmetic is against Mr Johnson On the chances of getting it approved by parliament: It is possible

So far in his short premiership Mr Johnson has lost all but one of the votes held in the House of Commons. Barring a miracle, he looks like losing again this weekend. (bolding mine) (bolding mine)





The vote is on Saturday in the UK.











