The Economist says UK PM Johnson needs a miracle to the Brexit deal approved by parliament

The Economist gives plaudits to BJ for getting this far, saying his "achievement is noteworthy".

More: 
  • Johnson's withdrawal agreement is essentially the same as Mrs May's

But

  • May's deal pointed to a comprehensive free-trade deal
  • Johnson's ... will increase the cost of Brexit … will reduce British income per person by 6.4% compared with what it would otherwise be, whereas Mrs May's would reduce it by 4.9%-
  • The biggest question over Mr Johnson's deal is whether he can get it ratified …  Yet the arithmetic is against Mr Johnson

On the chances of getting it approved by parliament:

  • It is possible 
  • So far in his short premiership Mr Johnson has lost all but one of the votes held in the House of Commons. Barring a miracle, he looks like losing again this weekend.
The vote is on Saturday in the UK.  

