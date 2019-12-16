The Empire Fed and Markit PMIs top the US economic agenda

What's coming up on the economic calendar

Economic data will be in focus today with a hodge-podge of US numbers coming up today. The over-arching theme in markets is a bottoming in data and ensuing pickup. We've seen signs that data isn't getting worse, but little yet to show that it's getting better.





Up first today is the Empire Fed for December at 1330 GMT (8:30 am ET). That's followed 30 minutes later by Canadian existing home sales.





The numbers I will be watching most-closely come at 1445 GMT with the Markit manufacturing and services PMIs for December. Both a preliminary readings.







Next is the 1500 GMT release of the NAHB home builders survey and at 1730 GMT we get the first comments from Carney post-election.



