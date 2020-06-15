The Empire manufacturing survey for June -0.2 vs -30 estimate

Empire manufacturing survey for June 2020









Prior Month

Empire manufacturing and index -0.2 vs. -30.0 estimate. Last month the index was at -48.5. The rebound is much better than expectations



new orders -0.6 vs. -42.4 last month



shipments 3.3 vs. -39.0 last month



unfilled orders -12.5 vs. -20.3 last month



delivery time 1.3 vs. -4.1 last month



inventories -0.6 vs. -3.4 last month



prices paid 16.9 vs. 4.1 last month



prices received -0.6 vs. -7.4 last month



number of employees -3.5 vs. -6.1 last month



average employee workweek -12.0 vs. -21.6 last month



the Empire manufacturing index surprise to the upside coming in at -0.2 vs. -30 estimate. Last month the index was down -48.5. The April index plunged to -78.2. That was an all-time record low.







Moreover, firms were notably more optimistic that conditions would be better in six months, with the index for future business conditions rising to its highest level in more than a decade. That expectations my change however, with changes in the trajectory of the Covid cases going forward.





The six-month forward survey results show:







General business conditions 56.5 vs. 29.1 last month



new orders 52.9 vs. 35.0



shipments 53.1 vs. 33.3 last month



unfilled orders 1.9 vs. 0.0 last month



delivery times 0.6 vs. -4.7 last month



inventories -5.6 vs. 0.7 last month



prices paid 25.6 vs. 20.3 last month



prices received 7.5 vs. 2.0 last month



number of employees in 19.0 vs. 10.4 last month



average employee workweek 5.0 vs. 8.1 last month



capital expenditures 3.1 vs. -8.1 last month



technology spending 6.3 vs. -8.1 last month





