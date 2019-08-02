The entire German sovereign yield curve switches over to negative territory

It is now official as 30-year yields fall below 0% for the first time

German 30-year yields just fell below 0% for the first time ever and that sees the entire sovereign yield curve switch over to negative territory. It was only a matter of time





Astonishing times we live in.





The bond rally today isn't just contained in Europe as Treasury yields are also beaten down with 10-year yields down by nearly 6 bps currently to 1.835%. That is partly weighing on yen pairs with USD/JPY holding below 107.00 currently.



