The entire Swiss yield curve has now turned negative
Bond yields are continuing to fall ahead of the ECB decision
Bond yields everywhere are falling but the most notable one is the change in Swiss yields. 50-year yields have fallen below 0% for the first time since August 2016 and has now caused the entire yield curve to switch to negative territory.
Treasury yields are also brought lower on the day with 10-year yields down by 1.6 bps to 2.027% and that is keeping the yen a little bid on the session with USD/JPY hovering around 108.00-10 levels.
Where do you turn to if even 50-year money can't get you anything these days?