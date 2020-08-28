The EU has warned Boris Johnson he has less than two weeks to save post-Brexit trade and security talks
The UK Times with the worrying news, citing senior European Union sources.
- Michel Barnier and David Frost, the UK's chief negotiator, will hold emergency talks next week in an effort to save the negotiations, The Times understands.
- Mr Barnier, the EU's chief negotiator, told the government last week that negotiations will not move forward until Mr Frost explains what Britain's future policy will be on industrial subsidies.
- In an angry response, the prime minister's negotiator hit back, telling the French former European commissioner that Britain would not draw up such a key economic policy on a "timetable dictated to" by the EU.
The UK voted to leave what, more than 4 years ago? And Frost is whining about the timetable being dictated. What, no one could have seen this coming ... ?