The EU has warned Boris Johnson he has less than two weeks to save post-Brexit trade and security talks

The UK Times with the worrying news, citing senior European Union sources.

The UK PM has been warned he has less than two weeks to save post-Brexit trade and security talks

Michel Barnier and David Frost, the UK's chief negotiator, will hold emergency talks next week in an effort to save the negotiations, The Times understands.

Mr Barnier, the EU's chief negotiator, told the government last week that negotiations will not move forward until Mr Frost explains what Britain's future policy will be on industrial subsidies.

In an angry response, the prime minister's negotiator hit back, telling the French former European commissioner that Britain would not draw up such a key economic policy on a "timetable dictated to" by the EU.





The UK voted to leave what, more than 4 years ago? And Frost is whining about the timetable being dictated. What, no one could have seen this coming ... ?







