The EU has paused its legal action against the UK over Northern Ireland Protocol 'breaches'
Posting as an ICYMI, the EU has paused its legal action to create the "necessary space" to consider UK proposals for reforming the deal.
Background to this is the legal action was started in March after the UK took unilateral action to change the implementation of the protocol. The Northern Ireland Protocol was agreed by the UK and EU to avoid a hard border in Ireland. The UK wants a substantial renegotiation of the deal.