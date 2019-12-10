The EU will present a new trade weapon aimed at the US this week

The move comes in light of the WTO appeals blockage

EU trade chief Phil Hogan will unveil a new European trade war tool this week, according to Politico.





The new policy will allow the EU to retaliate against anyone who has adopted illegal measures and is simultaneously blocking the WTO dispute resolution process. This week, the WTO appellate body fell apart because of the US refusal to appoint new appeals judges.









This move is part of a more-aggressive shift under incoming European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. According to reports from October, she directed a shift to this policy and wanted it ready for the inevitable breakdown that was coming this week.





It's also a natural consequence. Previously. the EU regulations only allowed retaliation after the WTO process was exhausted. Given that the WTO appeals court is no longer operational, the EU needed a way to hit back.

