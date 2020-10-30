The euro is the laggard this week and the yen led the way

Risk aversion and spiking covid cases in Europe dog EUR/JPY

FX weekly performance
EUR/JPY is the worst-performer this week, falling all five days and breaking through the September low to the worst levels since July.

Looking at the chart, there's an ugly head-and-shoulders pattern shaping up.
EURJPY chart
The measured target is near 116.00.

How will be get there? You could certainly see it happening with a contested election but even a divided congress could do it.

Alternatively, a continued jump in covid cases in Europe and elsewhere would undermine the recovery and lead to a flight to the yen.

In short, there are more ways to envision this happening than not.

But be careful out there this week; I expect that far more fortunes will be lost than gained in the next seven days.


