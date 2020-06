Yes, differing accounts still at this stage. Earlier:

Reports of large explosion east of Tehran, Iran Some unconfirmed reports it was at a power plant.

Some unconfirmed reports it was at Parchin

an Iranian military complex

about 30 kilometres southeast of Tehran

There are no official confirmations out of Iran as yet.





Again, eyes on yen and oil but both have been tame.