The factors supporting gold to remain in place - further upside for the price

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Analysis via ANZ, who remain bullish on gold this coming week and new month:

  • Falling real yields and a weakening USD have seen investor demand surge. We see this demand remaining strong for the foreseeable future amid a challenging macro backdrop. 
  • The expansion of central banks' balance sheets shows no sign of abating, while US-China tensions escalate. This should see interest rates remain low, leaving further upside to gold prices. 
