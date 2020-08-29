The factors supporting gold to remain in place - further upside for the price
Analysis via ANZ, who remain bullish on gold this coming week and new month:
- Falling real yields and a weakening USD have seen investor demand surge. We see this demand remaining strong for the foreseeable future amid a challenging macro backdrop.
- The expansion of central banks' balance sheets shows no sign of abating, while US-China tensions escalate. This should see interest rates remain low, leaving further upside to gold prices.