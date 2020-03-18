The Fed must reduce the long-term damage from the virus - Yellen, Bernanke op-ed
Yellen and Bernanke says that there are more actions that the Fed needs to consider to stem the bleeding from the virus falloutSome of the steps suggested are a term auction facility, more repo facilities, and a low-cost financing facility among others. It is an interesting read and could offer a glimpse of what other steps that the Fed may take in the coming weeks/months.
The full article can be found here via the FT (may be gated).