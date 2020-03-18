The Fed must reduce the long-term damage from the virus - Yellen, Bernanke op-ed

Yellen and Bernanke says that there are more actions that the Fed needs to consider to stem the bleeding from the virus fallout







ForexLive

The full article can be found here via the FT (may be gated).

Some of the steps suggested are a term auction facility, more repo facilities, and a low-cost financing facility among others. It is an interesting read and could offer a glimpse of what other steps that the Fed may take in the coming weeks/months.