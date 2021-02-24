The Federal Reserve expects normal processing for Fedwire this afternoon

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: News

Says it was a operational problem

The Federal Reserve says that he expects to resume normal processing for Fedwire, national settlement service this afternoon. They add:
  • It is still process of restarting the Fedwire services national settlement services
  • It plans to extend cut off times for Fedwire securities service. May also extend cut off times for national settlement service and Fedwire funds service
There seems not to be a nefarious reason for the problems, as the Fed describes the outage as an "operational problem".
