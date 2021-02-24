The Federal Reserve expects normal processing for Fedwire this afternoon

Says it was a operational problem

It is still process of restarting the Fedwire services national settlement services



It plans to extend cut off times for Fedwire securities service. May also extend cut off times for national settlement service and Fedwire funds service

There seems not to be a nefarious reason for the problems, as the Fed describes the outage as an "operational problem".

Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.

The Federal Reserve says that he expects to resume normal processing for Fedwire, national settlement service this afternoon. They add: