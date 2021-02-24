The Federal Reserve expects normal processing for Fedwire this afternoon
Says it was a operational problemThe Federal Reserve says that he expects to resume normal processing for Fedwire, national settlement service this afternoon. They add:
- It is still process of restarting the Fedwire services national settlement services
- It plans to extend cut off times for Fedwire securities service. May also extend cut off times for national settlement service and Fedwire funds service
There seems not to be a nefarious reason for the problems, as the Fed describes the outage as an "operational problem".