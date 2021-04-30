The first delivery of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine has arrived in Japan
Japan looks set to use this as a vaccine in the near future:
- Japan is assessing Moderna vaccine for use at mass vaccination sites
- Japan to set up mass vaccination centres in Tokyo and surrounding prefectures
The Moderna vaccine is expected to be approved for use in Japan in May (ie next month). Japan's (slow) vaccination rollout currently uses Pfizer, the only vaccine currently with usage approval in Japan for the coronavirus.