The first delivery of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine has arrived in Japan

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Japan looks set to use this as a vaccine in the near future:

The Moderna vaccine is expected to be approved for use in Japan in May (ie next month). Japan's (slow) vaccination rollout currently uses Pfizer, the only vaccine currently with usage approval in Japan for the coronavirus. 



