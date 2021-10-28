The first look at US Q3 GDP is coming up next

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

There's a chance it could show contraction

At the bottom of the hour we get reports on US advance Q3 GDP, initial jobless claims and the start of Lagarde's press conference.

GDP will be the main focus with the consensus at +2.7% and estimates ranging from 0.7% to 5.0%. There's a negative bias in the numbers because yesterday's advance goods trade balance was so weak. The Atlanta Fed trackers is at just 0.2%, meaning there's a real chance we get a negative number.




