The ForexLive competition to name North Korea's new missile-capable submarine

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Fuggedaboudit - I am taking Subby McSubFace 

Its a biggie!

North Korea's new missile-capable submarine Subby McSubFace 
North Korean state media KCNA published info on the sub today.it will be operational in the East Sea (AKA the Sea of Japan).
Kim Jong Un:
  •  "our kind of powerful submarine"
  • "In a country where the country's east and west is surrounded by the sea, the operational capability of submarines is an important component of national defense"
  • North Korea "should continue to develop our national defense capability by putting great efforts in developing naval arms equipment, including submarines"
Names in the comments please!

