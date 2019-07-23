The ForexLive competition to name North Korea's new missile-capable submarine

Fuggedaboudit - I am taking Subby McSubFace

North Korean state media KCNA published info on the sub today.it will be operational in the East Sea (AKA the Sea of Japan).

Kim Jong Un:

"our kind of powerful submarine"

"In a country where the country's east and west is surrounded by the sea, the operational capability of submarines is an important component of national defense"

North Korea "should continue to develop our national defense capability by putting great efforts in developing naval arms equipment, including submarines"



