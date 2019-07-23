The ForexLive competition to name North Korea's new missile-capable submarine
Fuggedaboudit - I am taking Subby McSubFace
Its a biggie!
North Korean state media KCNA published info on the sub today.it will be operational in the East Sea (AKA the Sea of Japan).
Kim Jong Un:
- "our kind of powerful submarine"
- "In a country where the country's east and west is surrounded by the sea, the operational capability of submarines is an important component of national defense"
- North Korea "should continue to develop our national defense capability by putting great efforts in developing naval arms equipment, including submarines"
Names in the comments please!