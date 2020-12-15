The GBP is the strongest and the NZD is the weakest as NA traders enter for the day

The USD is mostly lower

As North American traders enter for the day, the GBP is the strongest and the NZD is the weakest. The USD is mostly lower but only modestly lower. The tone for a Brexit deal is tilting a little more toward getting a deal done before the end of year deadline. The pre-market for US stocks has reverse from earlier overnight lows. They may have weakened the USD a bit but the mix of the strongest to weakest is not a pure risk on as AUD and NZD are mostly lower as well. We may be in the midst of year end flow influences that can be somewhat random at times.

















In other markets:



spot gold is trading up $15.90 or 0.88% at $1843.28.



Spot silver is trading up $0.39 or 1.67% $24.22



WTI crude oil futures are trading up $0.17 or 0.36% of $47.16



Bitcoin on Coinbase is trading up $82 and $19,283. The high price reached $19,565. That is just short of the all-time high of $19,915 reached earlier this month. The low today reached $19,051.27

In the premarket for US stocks, the major indices are trading higher after the mixed day yesterday:



S&P index is up 24 points. It declined around 16 point yesterday



NASDAQ index is up 77.29 points after the 62.167 point rise yesterday



Dow industrial average is up 168 points after the decline of 184.82 points in trading yesterday

In the European equity markets, the major indices are mixed:



German DAX, +0.7%



France's CAC, +0.16%



UK's FTSE 100, -0.6%



Spain's Ibex, -0.1%



Italy's FTSE MIB, +0.1%

In the US debt market, yields are little changed:









In the European debt market, yields are mostly lower: In the European debt market, yields are mostly lower:





The ranges are once again showing the activity in the GBP pairs as they move higher after earlier declines. The other pairs vs the USD have very modest moves (although note that the EUR is seeing some selling as I type and trading to new lows which is not reflected in the snap shot).