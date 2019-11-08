The GBPUSD still to be bid medium term on Tory poll lead

Poll of polls

The GBP has two opposing forces acting on it at present. The bearish twist out of the BoE and the bids underpinning the GBP on expectations for a Tory led majority in Parliament.





However, counting any chickens too early is a problem with this UK election due on December 12. The last 2017 election went against the polls and forced Theresa May to form a pact with the DUP to only just keep a majority. So, polls can be unreliable. However the latest Poll of Polls data from politico give the Tories the same lead at 38%. You can visit the site here and slide the line backwards to see historical changes in the polls.







