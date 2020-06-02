The German government coalition discussion on further stimulus will continue tomorrow

  • The background to this is that Germany could launch a fresh stimulus package
  • around 100bn EUR, although Bild (German press) reported the package is around 75 to 80bn EUR)
  • considering measures such as aid for families, vehicle subsidies, and more
More German stimulus added to the feel goods for markets overnight. 

Talks have concluded for today without an agreement being reached, will continue Wednesday 3 June 2020 
