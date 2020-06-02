The German government coalition discussion on further stimulus will continue tomorrow
Talks have concluded for today without an agreement being reached, will continue Wednesday 3 June 2020
- The background to this is that Germany could launch a fresh stimulus package
- around 100bn EUR, although Bild (German press) reported the package is around 75 to 80bn EUR)
- considering measures such as aid for families, vehicle subsidies, and more
More German stimulus added to the feel goods for markets overnight.