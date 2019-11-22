The German PMI prints today are a double-edged sword

As we round off the year, are things getting better or worse for Germany?





On the one hand, the manufacturing PMI print recovered to a 5-month high - potentially indicating a bottom in place for now. On the other, the services print missed expectations and slumped to a 38-month low.





Meanwhile, the composite reading moved slightly higher but is still indicative of flat/sluggish economic growth in the country in Q4.





There are two ways you can look at the data really.





On one side of the blade, you can argue that the manufacturing recession is seen to be reaching a climax and that there are some green shoots to be observed. That said, a reading of 43.8 in the big picture is still abysmal - there's no fighting that.





But perhaps, the encouraging thing is that things may get better as we look towards 2020 and with US-China trade potentially reaching a prolonged ceasefire, it could help even more.





However, on the other side of things, the spillover effects from the manufacturing recession appears to be getting worse as the services reading continues to take a hit.





As such, so long as factory activity continues to be subdued, the overall state of the economy may yet get worse before it gets better next year.



