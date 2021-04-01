The global semiconductor shortage may be setting up a RAM manufacturer merger

The Wall Street Journal report Micron and Western Digital are each exploring a potential deal for Kioxia Holdings Corp

could value the Japanese semiconductor company at around $30 billion

Kioxia is controlled by private-equity firm Bain Capital

any deal is not guaranteed, and it isn't clear how one might be structured

Kioxia is considered a crown-jewel asset in Japan, and-given the additional political sensitivities of transferring ownership of key technology like that in chips-any transaction would likely require the blessing of the government there.

Washington would also likely play a role, but a deal could fit with a push by the U.S. to boost its chipmaking capabilities to increase competitiveness with China.





Note, the WSJ may be gated