The global semiconductor shortage may be setting up a RAM manufacturer merger

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

The Wall Street Journal report Micron and Western Digital are each exploring a potential deal for Kioxia Holdings Corp

  • could value the Japanese semiconductor company at around $30 billion
  • Kioxia is controlled by private-equity firm Bain Capital
  • any deal is not guaranteed, and it isn't clear how one might be structured
And add:
  • Kioxia is considered a crown-jewel asset in Japan, and-given the additional political sensitivities of transferring ownership of key technology like that in chips-any transaction would likely require the blessing of the government there. 
  • Washington would also likely play a role, but a deal could fit with a push by the U.S. to boost its chipmaking capabilities to increase competitiveness with China.

Note, the WSJ may be gated
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose