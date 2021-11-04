The globe's largest free trade deal, RCEP, will kick in on January 1 2022

The Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership on Trade (RCEP) brings together 15 nations in an FTA.

includes the 10 members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) (Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, and Singapore) along with Australia, China, Japan, South Korea, and New Zealand.

Initial participants, whose who have ratified the agreement:

Brunei, Cambodia, Laos, Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam, Australia, New Zealand, Japan and China

the pact will enter into effect for these 10 countries first

It will take effect from 1 January 1 next year



