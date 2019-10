For 308 Against 322 .

The GBPUSD traded down to 1.2904 and back up to 1.2975 and back down again in the moments before the results.



The GBPUSD trades to a new fresh session lows and cracks below its 100 hour moving average at 1.29016 in the process.





The low from yesterday at 1.28727 has been tested but not broken.