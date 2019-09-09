The hurricane forecast is quiet for the moment

Mid-Atlantic risks are low





The NHC is tracking a pair of disturbances in the Atlantic but expects both to fizzle over time. The closer one is north of Puerto Rico and the NHC sees "little to no" chance of development but with conditions that 'could' become more conductive as it moves towards Florida. The chance of a tropical storm formation in the next 5 days is 20%.





Further out, a storm has a slightly better chance of organizing. The NHC says it has a 20% chance of becoming a storm in the next 48 hours and a 30% chance of occurring within 5 days.





