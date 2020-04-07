The impact of Quantitative Easing on the USD

QE and USD

The rule of thumb is that Quantitative easing weakens a countries currency. QE increases the supply of a currency and therfore you are decreasing its value. QE is literally the printing of money. One of my colleagues over at Forex Source posted an excellent chart showing some of the impact of QE on the USD. You can see on this chart that QE weakens USD.





Where are we now with the USD?





Recently the Fed have announced the start of virtually unlimited QE. However, the USD has generally been strong on safe haven demand. The analysts over at Nordea markets had an excellent piece well worth reading in full:





So, the basic playbook for the USD is as follows. If the COVID19 crisis gets worse - we see dollar bids. If it gets better then we see USD sellers as the impact of QE comes home to roost. This base case would make for some decent EURUSD longs once we move out of the woods. It would perhaps explain the growing number of EUR longs in the COT repor t with the highest levels since June 2018:





EUR long 74K vs 61K long last week. Longs increased by 13k

GBP long 5K vs 11K long last week. Longs trimmed by 6K

JPY long 18K vs 24K long last week. Longs trimmed by 6K

CHF long 5K vs 5K long last week. No change in the current week.



AUD short 31k vs 25K short last week. Shorts increased by 6K



NZD short 16K vs 16K short last week. No change in the current week.



CAD short 22k vs 29K short last week. Shorts trimmed by 7K



