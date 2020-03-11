Treasury Secretary Mnuchin:The impact of the virus was initially underestimated internationally

The impact of the coronavirus issue was initially underestimated internationally



Working on economic options to back affected people and companies



Working with Congress, international organizations on virus



Met with Pompeo this morning on coronavirus



Hosting G7 calls on coronavirus



In touch with the IMF, World Bank, regulators on coronavirus



First concern on coronavirus is protecting US economy



Small, medium size businesses need help for costs as employees self quarantine



Looking at big increase in lending to small companies



Hundreds of billions of dollars can be put into economy with deferred tax payments



May provide over $200 billion of liquidity by tax payment delays



Loan guarantees is a very effective way to a companies without putting taxpayers at risk



Assumes airlines would be at the top of the list



Pres. feels strongly that companies need to be protected, not bailed out



The comments from Mnuchin are a step back from the ideas yesterday including a payroll tax decrease for employees and employers.







Meanwhile, national security advisor O'Brien speaking at a Washington event and putting blame on China mostly:

