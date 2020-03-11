Treasury Secretary Mnuchin:The impact of the virus was initially underestimated internationally

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: News

Treasury Secretary Mnuchin speaking

Treasury Secretary Mnuchin is speaking saying:
  • The impact of the coronavirus issue was initially underestimated internationally
  • Working on economic options to back affected people and companies
  • Working with Congress, international organizations on virus
  • Met with Pompeo this morning on coronavirus
  • Hosting G7 calls on coronavirus
  • In touch with the IMF, World Bank, regulators on coronavirus
  • First concern on coronavirus is protecting US economy
  • Small, medium size businesses need help for costs as employees self quarantine
  • Looking at big increase in lending to small companies
  • Hundreds of billions of dollars can be put into economy with deferred tax payments
  • May provide over $200 billion of liquidity by tax payment delays
  • Loan guarantees is a very effective way to a companies without putting taxpayers at risk
  • Assumes airlines would be at the top of the list
  • Pres. feels strongly that companies need to be protected, not bailed out
The comments from Mnuchin are a step back from the ideas yesterday including a payroll tax decrease for employees and employers.

Meanwhile, national security advisor O'Brien speaking at a Washington event and putting blame on China mostly:
  • US has done a good job responding to virus
  • China did not handle coronavirus right
  • Doctors involved were silenced or put in isolation so word could not get out
  • China's response probably cost the world 2 months
ForexLive
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose