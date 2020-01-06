The implications for the global economy of a full on US military assault on Iran

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Capital Economics note on the likely impact (this in summary):

  • the major concern for the world economy is that events spiral out of control and the US launches a full-blown military assault on Iran
  • the resulting collapse in Iran's economy could knock as much as 0.3%-pts off global GDP - equal to our estimate of the damage from the US-China trade war
  • oil prices would surge. … This would push up inflation across the world - by as much as 3.5-4.0%-pts in the OECD countries … Central banks in the developed world would probably look through this. 
  • there would also be indirect effects via a hit to sentiment and possible disruption to shipping routes
  • equity and bond markets across the Middle East would probably come under pressure … we suspect that dollar pegs in the Gulf would remain intact
  • At a global level, a dent to risk appetite would cause risky assets to suffer - equities would fall and EM currencies would weaken - and safe haven assets to rally.



