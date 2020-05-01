The ISM manufacturing index is the highlight on the North American calendar
Happy Friday
The economic calendar kicks off today in Canada at 1330 GMT with the April Markit manufacturing PMI. There's no consensus and the prior was 46.1. Expect a roughly 10 pp fall but don't expect much of a reaction in CAD.
The US final Markit PMI reading is at 1345 GMT and a slight dip from the prelim reading of 36.9 is expected.
The main data of the day comes at 1400 GMT (10 am ET). The consensus is for a drop to 36.0 from 49.1. The financial crisis low was 34.5. Along with that report comes March construction spending, which is forecast at -3.5%.