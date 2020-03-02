The ISM manufacturing survey highlights the US calendar

It certainly won't be as bad as the Chinese report

If you missed it, China's manufacturing PMI took an absolute dive on the weekend, falling to 35.7 compared to 45.0 expected and 50.0 previously.











That teed off a brutal open in markets that was counterated to talk of central bank intervention and some BOJ moves that reversed the sentiment for a few hours. Now US futures are down 0.3%.





Economic data is going to be drowned out by virus and central bank news today but the China data was the first real illustration of the potential economic impacts of the quarantines and fears. The conversation has gone from a slight slowdown in China in Q1, to a dramatic one, to guessing how negative GDP will be. Hopes for a quick rebound have also faded.





It's still too soon to see any real impacts in North American data but the numbers will be the baseline for what's next.



