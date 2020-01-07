The Jeopardy GOAT tournament to start today with rumours of the leaked winner

James Holzhauer, Ken Jennings and Brad Rutter to compete as the GOAT (Greatest of All-Time)

The "Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time" tournament will begin tonight on prime time television. The tournament will pit three of the most successful players of all time, James Holzhauer, Ken Jennings and Brad Rutter against each other.





Recall last April when James Holzhauer captivated the Jeopardy! world (and beyond) with his runaway victories, as well as his unique style of play. James holds the record for a single-game winnings with day one day winning total of $131,127.





Ken Jennings is the recordholder for consecutive games won (74 consecutive games) and highest winnings in regular-season play ($2,520,700).





Brad Rutter is all-time the leading money winner including tournaments. His total winnings came to $4,688,436. .





Overall , the three players are the the highest earners of all time, on the show.









apparently the winner has been leaked. At least that's what the sportsbooks are speculating.







It has been reported that offshore sports books have stopped taking bets on who will emerge as the winner. Apparently there has been some unusual betting on 1 of the contestants. According to reports, people were betting as if they knew who had won and it was not on the favorite.







I would have guessed that James Holzhauer would have been the winner/favorite (I don't know the winner so don't worry about me spoiling the results). However, if you think about it, his streak had a lot to do with controlling "the board", hunting for the Daily Double, and wagering BIG on the them. He also was incredibly gifted at buzzing in at the precise time giving him the 1st opportunity to answer. Most times he was right.





In this tournament, he will have some pretty tough competition on his left and right, and they may even decide to utilize his unique strategy against him.





So although others may have an idea of who won, all I know is that whoever is crowned, will make for some exciting TV.





PS. It will also be a treat to see the long time host (since 1984) of the show Alex Trebeck in his glory. Mr. Trebeck was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer. He has faced is illness with the courage and determination of the Jeopardy! champions. Godspeed Mr. Trebeck.





Back in April last year I wrote an educational post titled:









It goes through some of the things James did as a Jeopardy! contestant and paralleled his strategy to that of a trader. I think you might enjoy it (and learn a few things as well).





The shows were taped in December and a winner has already been crowned. However