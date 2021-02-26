The jitters are returning ahead of North American trading

US futures turn lower, dollar stays more bid as commodity currencies sink









The jitters are still evident in the market as we await Wall Street to enter the fray.





In the major currencies space, the dollar is soaring against the commodity currencies with USD/CAD rising from 1.2600 earlier to 1.2685. Meanwhile, AUD/USD has dropped by over 1.5% from 0.7800 to 0.7730.





It is up to Wall Street to have their say now, as it looks like Asia and Europe aren't able to settle on a firm narrative and what to make of yesterday's tornado.





Update (1230 GMT): US futures back to flat levels again now. It's gut check time.



