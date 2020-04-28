The JPY is strongest and the USD is the weakest as NA traders enter for the day

Stocks rise in pre-market trading

As the North American session gets underway, the JPY is the strongest and the USD is the weakest. Stocks are moving higher on hopes that coronavirus testing will ramp up and allow for the reopening of the US and global economies. The USDs moves today were initially lower, but has seen a steady rise in the London/European session.















In other markets: Spot gold is trading down $-4 or -0.23% at $1710.12

The WTI crude oil for June delivery is trading down $1.80 or -14.6% at $10.97. The July contract, however is up by $0.15 or 0.77% $18.23



In the premarket for US stocks, the futures are implying a higher opening with the Dow on pace for the 5th gain in a row. Dow, +312 points

S&P, +34 points

Nasdaq, +93 points IN the European, the major indices are also trading higher for the 2nd day this week: German DAX, +1.6%



France's CAC, +1.6%



UK's FTSE 100, +1.6%



Italy's FTSE MIB +2.7%



Spain's Ibex, +1.4%

In the US debt market, yields are marginally lower with the yield curve near unchanged:





In the European benchmark 10 year debt market, the yields are lower with Italian yields down the most at -3.4 bps.







The ranges for the day show good price action. The USDCAD has the largest trading range with 125 pips and is trading down -73 pips on the day as the trend lower continues despite lower crude oil for the June contract (down -14%). The July contract is near unchanged, however, as flows continue out the curve. The USDJPY is down -62 pips and unlike most of the other currency pairs vs the USD, the early gains were limited in the Asian session.