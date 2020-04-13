The USD is mixed in semi-holiday trading

It is Easter Monday in Europe so price action can be limited. Nevertheless, trading is going on. The US markets are open after the Good Friday hiatus. The markets also get to react to the OPEC+ cut of 9.7M BPD. The reaction is not that great. In the forex, the JPY is the strongest and the EUR is the weakest. The USD is mixed with small gains vs the EUR, CAD, and NZD and declines vs the JPY and GBP. The USDCHF is unchanged.









The ranges and changes are showing the JPY pairs all negative on the day and mostly near the lows. The USDJPY is down -56 points, and the EURJPY is fairing even worse at -69 pips and just off the days lows. US stocks are looking to open a little lower and that may be leading to some flows into the JPY.





In other markets:

Spot gold is down -$3.65 or -0.21% at $1692.69

WTI crude oil futures are up $0.11 after the "big" OPEC+ decision. Although "historic" there is a lot of supply to sap up and demand is hard to see at the moment. The snapshot is showing crude oil up $0.11 or 0.52% at $22.88. The high price did extend to $24.74. The low fell to $22.03. The premarket for US stocks from the futures are implying a lower opening:

Dow -104 points

S&P, -14 points

Nasdaq -37 points





In the US debt market, the morning snapshot is showing marginally higher yields, with a steeper 2-10 yield curve (by about 2 bps):





No European stocks markets are open today in observance of Easter Monday.