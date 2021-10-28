The Kansas City manufacturing index for October 25 versus 22 estimate

The Kansas City Fed manufacturing index for October came in at 25 versus 22 estimate. Last month the index was at 10.

The composite index rose to 31 from 22 last month



Chad Wilkerson, vice president and economist at the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City said:







"Regional factory activity rose further. Production and employment have continued to increase. However, more firms reported additional price increases and delivery time delays. Most contacts expected supply chain issues to be resolved within the next 6 to 12 months, but 36% of firms expected these issues to persist for more than 12 months."







Below is the table of the component pieces









