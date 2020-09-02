The key surprises in the Australian Q2 GDP plunge

Comments via Westpac on the data today showing a "severe economic recession over the first half of 2020".

WPAC on surprises in the release:

Hours worked fell by -9.8% in the quarter, following a -0.9% in Q1 ... materially weaker than the labour force survey, a -0.3% and a -8.4%.

business investment was weaker than suggested by the partials

Household incomes rose ... because of the wage subsidy scheme and other income transfers from the government

Wage incomes fell by only -2.5%, while gross disposable income jumped by 2.2%, or up by a massive 2.9% in real terms. The household savings rate spiked to 19.8% from 6%, providing households with a considerable buffer to draw upon in coming quarters.

Bolding mine - that buffer is likely to be drawn upon in coming quarters with what I expect to be a '2 steps forward and 1 back' recovery ahead.



















