The knives are being sharpened for Morrison as lockdowns drag

Australian PM's days could be numbered

The highs and lows in politics are brutal. A year ago, Scott Morrison was riding high as Australia kept the pandemic outside its borders.

Now, with a slow rollout of the vaccine and never-ending lockdowns, the public has soured on the PM. Approval of his government's response to covid has fallen 38% from 66% a year ago and 56% six months ago, according to the latest True Issues survey.

The survey was conducted in mid-July and I'd wager the mood has worsened since then.

His approval is near the levels where yet another leadership spill could be declared.

