The latest coronavirus cluster in northeast China - pathogen may be changing

A piece from Bloomberg (this not fresh news but ICYMI) 

  • Patients in the northeast appear to be taking longer than the one to two weeks observed in Wuhan to develop symptoms after infection
  • appear to carry the virus for a longer period of time and take longer to test negative
This related to the outbreak in the northern provinces of Jilin and Heilongjiang 

Link is here for a bit more 

See here for global coronavirus case data
