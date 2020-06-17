The latest Florida COVID-19 numbers will be out at the bottom of the hour

The dip in risk trades may reflect the worries

The market is suddenly attuned to surging coronavirus cases in parts of the US. One of the hotspots is Florida and even though the data there is spotty, there's a clear acceleration in the past two weeks.





Given the nerves in the market, a further rise in cases could spark a rout. On the flipside, the bulls have bought every sliver of good news so anything under 2500 cases might be good enough.

