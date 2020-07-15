The latest high-frequency data from JPMorgan shows slowing US consumer spending

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

High frequency data from JPMorgan

JPMorgan is out with its latest high-frequency report on the health of the US economy today and there are some further signs that the recovery has leveled off.
High frequency data from JPMorgan
'Card-present' transactions accounted for about one-third of US spending pre-pandemic and are weighted toward retail spending, restaurants, supermarkets, lodging and pharmacies.

That data is choppy but the trend in airline spending is increasingly clear:
airline spending In terms of overall spending, hotspot states are back to about where they were at the end of May.



For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose