The latest Texas coronavirus figures

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

These the latest published numbers from Texas for the end of July 22 

  • + 9,879 new cases to total 351,618 
  • + 197 deaths, largest ever daily tally, to total 4,348 
  • + 45 to current hospitalizations to 10,893

7 day average positive test rate is 14.2%, lowest since July 6


