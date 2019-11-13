The market levels at the start of Fed's Powell testimony in front of the Joint Economic Committee
Fed's Powell in front of the Joint Economic Committee
Below is the snapshot of major markets at the start of the testimony by Fed chair Powell in front of the Joint Economic Committee:
- EURUSD, 1.1011
- GBPUSD, 1.2837
- USDJPY, 108.74
- USDCHF, 0.9895
- USDCAD, 1.3244
- AUDUSD, 0.6833
- NZDUSD, 0.6402
The US stock market at 10 AM ET.
- S&P index, 3091.57
- NASDAQ index, 8479.50
- Dow 27697.33
US debt yields:
- 2 year, 1.6299%
- 10 year 1.8687 percent
- 30 year, 2.3473%
In other markets:
- Spot gold, $1465.80
- WTI crude oil futures, $57.20