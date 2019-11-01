The major indices are going out at the session highs. Nasdaq and S&P records

Record all time high closes for the S&P and Nasdaq. Dow up 300 points

A great finish to the day and week for the US stocks,  The major indices are closing at the session highs. The S&P and Nasdaq are at record and all time highs. The Dow is up 300 points.  A great close for the major indices.  The Dow is 13 points from all time highs but getting closer. 


The final numbers are showing:
  • S&P index +29.35 points or 0.97% at 3066.91
  • NASDAQ index +94.038 points or 1.13% at 8386.39
  • Dow up 300.82 points or 1.11% at 27347.09/ 
For the week, the major indices are closing with gains:
  • Dow, +1.44%
  • S&P, +1.47%
  • Nasdaq, +1.74%
Looking at changes for the week, the small cap US Russell 2000 is the biggest gainer followed by the Nasdaq. The Spain's Ibex and Australia S&P/ASX was the weakest this week. 

