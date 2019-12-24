The major US indices are trading lower in early trading

Small declines in the major indices

The major US stock indices are trading lower in early trading. Recall that yesterday, the major indices did all close at record levels but off the highs as well. Any positive gains at the early 1 PM ET Christmas Eve close, will be another record.





The snapshot is currently showing:

S&P index is down -1.29 points or -0.04% to 3222.73



NASDAQ index is down -5.1 points or -0.07% to 8939.20



Dow industrial average is down 18 points or -0.07% at 28533







WTI crude oil futures are up $0.38 or 0.63% at $60.90. It is also near its high price for the day at $60.94. The low reached $60.47.





In the US debt market trading is quiet with yields marginally higher:

2 year 1.658%, +0.6 basis points



5 year 1.759%, +1.0 basis points



10 year 1.936%, +0.7 basis points



30 year 2.364%, +0.8 basis points

ForexLive

In other markets, gold continues to move higher and is trading near the highest levels of the day at $1494. That's up $8.20 or 0.56%.